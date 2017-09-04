Labor Day strike outside of Miami Beach McDonald’s

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - On this Labor Day, workers are picketing at a McDonald’s on Miami Beach.

It’s all part of a nationwide protest they’re calling “The Fight for $15.”

The workers want the national minimum wage to be raised to $15 an hour.

Monday’s demonstration included more than two dozen protesters. It started at about 6 a.m., at the restaurant on 16th Street and Alton Road.

Fast-food workers in 300 cities from coast to coast announced they’d be walking off the job and joining in on the strikes.

