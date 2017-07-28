Knaus Berry’s cinnamon rolls get historic recognition

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Knaus Berry Farm is a historic staple in South Florida and is now gaining National recognition as one of the latest entries on the National Culinary Heritage Register.

To also be considered on the register, an establishment has to have contributed significantly to the development of American foodways.

Knaus Berry Farm was founded by brothers Ray and Russell Knaus in 1956 to sell produce from their farm’s strawberry fields.

Over the past 60 years, the family owned farmland in the Redlands and sold fresh veggies, fruits, baked goods and ice cream to all Florida residents and tourists alike.

Knaus Berry Farm spokesman Thomas Blocher, who married into the Knauses in 1980, said he’s still speechless that the farm was awarded the entry.

“It was just two young men just trying to start something to feed their families. They were just trying to eke out a living. There was no vision to be where we are today. It’s only because of the community, and we appreciate that,” Blocher said to Miami.com.

Last year, Robert Is Here in Homestead was the first Florida establishment to be entered into the registry, and Joe’s Stone Crab is also being considered to be entered into the NCHR.

Currently, Knaus Berry Farm is closed for the summer but will reopen their doors on Oct. 31.

