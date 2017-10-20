Knaus Berry Farm scheduled to reopen Oct. 31

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’ve been missing cinnamon buns and milkshakes from Knaus Berry Farm, you may not have to wait much longer.

According to posts on the farm’s Instagram and Facebook, a sign in front of the establishment says “Closed For the Summer. Reopening, Lord willing, October 31st.”

The farm’s website also says online shipping will begin again on Jan. 1.

Known throughout South Florida for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1959.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

