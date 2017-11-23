MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization gave area seniors a Thanksgiving filled with dance moves and hearty meals.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana continued a 17-year tradition of providing a Thanksgiving buffet to more than 150 seniors at Smathers Plaza in Miami.

“It’s very important for us to bring them a little joy on Thanksgiving Day, bring them a little company,” said Jesus Lebna, president of the Kiwanis of Little Havana. “They’ve opened the doors to all of our members in our club, and we bring them a Thanksgiving feast, we bring them activities, a lot of dancing.”

A lot of dancing indeed. The holiday event featured live disc jockey playing salsa music to get the residents moving, burning off some of those Thanksgiving calories.

