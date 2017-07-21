Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to student scholars

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Student scholars received some help from a South Florida organization.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Foundation awarded 35 student scholarships, Friday, at Florida International University, thanks to a program that helps students earn a bachelors degree at one of Florida’s public colleges or universities.

Since 1987, scholarships awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Foundation have made graduation possible for over 200 students.

