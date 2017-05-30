Kitten stuck in drain on Fort Lauderdale highway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue are working to rescue a kitten that’s stuck in a storm drain on a busy Fort Lauderdale roadway.

The storm drain is on eastbound State Road 84, on the ramp that leads to Interstate 95 southbound.

A deputy spotted the kitten when it was in a different storm drain area, about 300 feet east of its current location. The deputy thought that the kitten was injured in some way.

When they tried to flush the kitten out, it got stuck or ended up clinging to something inside the drain.

Now Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue has brought out a technical rescue team. They are going to flush more water down the drain to see if they can bring the kitten out.

A fire rescue spokesman said there’s no life too small for them to come out and do what they can to save it.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.