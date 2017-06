FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wet kitten was found inside the hood of a car in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Firefighters made the darling discovery along Southwest 41st Avenue and 21st Street and tweeted pictures of the rescue.

The wet cat somehow got inside the hood of the parked car.

Officials believe it was just trying to get shelter from the rain.

