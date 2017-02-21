Kings Bowl Doral looking to fill over 150 positions this week

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Kings Bowl, a national bowling, dining and cocktail venue, is looking to fill over 150 positions for its new location at CityPlace Doral.

The mixed-use entertainment venue will be accepting applications to fill over 150 positions, including managers, bartenders, servers, event planners, door staff, kitchen managers, cooks, host staff, wait assistants and mechanics.

The company will be hosting a hiring event at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Miami-Airport West, located at 3620 N.W. 79th Ave.

The hiring event runs from Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p,m., and on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kings Bowl’s new 20,000-square-foot complex will make its debut in March.