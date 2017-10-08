MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in Miami encountered tidal trouble in their neighborhoods this weekend.

Video released by the City of Miami king tides leaving streets in Brickell underwater and in other parts of Miami.

Residents braved ankle-deep water after the high tides rolled in and flooded their neighborhoods.

An advisory for king tides in coastal communities remains in effect until Monday afternoon.

