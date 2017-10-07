HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is still dealing with tidal trouble this weekend.

A homeowner in Hollywood recorded cellphone video of the king tide rolling into her backyard. High water topped the seawall and swamped boat docks.

A similar situation developed in Pompano Beach, where waves of water flooded parts of Canal Drive and A1A.

Coastal communities can continue expect to see flooding at high tide throughout the weekend.

