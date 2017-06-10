AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida wildlife organization safely captured one of three king pigeons spotted outside an Aventura apartment complex.

The Florida Wildife Kids Organization came to the complex on Saturday, two days after resident Marina Navarro and her two sons first saw the birds perched up in a tree branch outside their unit.

Navarro told 7News on Friday that the birds had barely moved and had not eaten for well over 24 hours, likely out of fear, prompting her to alert several bird rescue groups in the hopes of saving them.

