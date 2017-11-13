Killer clown suspect faces judge in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who dressed as a clown to kill her current husband’s then wife made an appearance in court.

Sheila Keen-Warren faced a judge in a Palm Beach County courtroom, Monday morning.

The 54-year-old is accused of first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened 27 years ago.

Keen-Warren was arrested back in September in the Virginia town where she lived with her husband, Michael Warren. Back in 1990, he was married to the victim, Marlene Warren.

She was shot in the face on the doorstep of her Wellington house in May 1990 and police believe Keen-Warren committed the shooting.

The victim’s husband, later married the woman who is now accused of her murder.

Keen-Warren is being held without bond and waived her right to a speedy trial.

