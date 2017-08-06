Keys woman airlifted to hospital after domestic violence incident

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman has been airlifted to a Miami hospital after a violent domestic dispute on Cudjoe Key.

Police responded to reports of an argument at a home on John Avery Lane around 6:40 p.m., Saturday.

The argument involved 36-year-old Anthony Velez and 32-year-old Anelle Hernandez, who were both living with Hernandez’s parents.

Hernandez’s mother called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report the two were arguing and pushing each other. She said she tried to break them up but couldn’t. She called back a few minutes later to say her daughter was bleeding from her head.

Police arrived at the home and found Hernandez on the floor of a bedroom, unconscious and bleeding from a head wound, with Velez kneeling over her.

She was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

Velez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

