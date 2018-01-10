Keyboard burglar targets Miami Gardens church

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — A church is now without a key piece of service after a thief broke in and took a keyboard.

Miami Garden Police are now searching for the desperate burglar who was caught on the church’s camera, early Thursday morning.

The burglary happened at Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church, located near Northwest 215th Street and 33rd Avenue.

“I kind of feel like people should honor a sacred house of worship, that someone should not come into a church to break in there,” said the church’s Pastor Alex Royes.

According to investigators, the subject entered the church through a broken window and took the keyboard before fleeing the scene.

“Tried to attempt to break a door, but it was a shatter-proof door. He then attempted to break a window,” said Royes. “He did break the window, he crawled in. I don’t believe he was inside the church for more than a minute or so.”

The thief was caught on surveillance video rummaging around the church before he made off with the keyboard used during church service.

“Very disturbing because this is the third time this has happened, and every time we try to beef up security,” said First Elder Gabriel Augustin.

Augustin said the keyboard is worth almost $3,000.

“Funds are donated, and all the funds are allocated towards the ministry,” said Augustin. “It kind of sets us back because we have to re-allocated funds to get a new keyboard, and that kind of hurts us a little bit.”

Church-goers did not let the theft stop their Wednesday night service. “We’re here trying to help the community. To steal from us — it’s extremely disturbing to do something like that.”

Police are hoping the public can identify the subject.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.