KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A favorite tourism spot in Key West received a monumental makeover.

The famous concrete buoy known as the Southernmost Point Marker is looking brand-new this week.

Two artists repainted the Florida Keys icon after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma in September.

The buoy is ready for pictures with tourists once again.

