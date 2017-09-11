Key West’s Hemingway cats reported safe after Irma rips through Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West’s popular six-toed cats from the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum were reported safe and sound, Monday, following the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Before the storm made landfall in the island city, the museum’s staff had announced that they would look after the 55 cats that roam Hemingway’s former property, according to FOX 13.

All of the cats and the 10 staff members responsible for them were accounted for, TMZ reports. The historic property did not suffer any major structural damage aside from a few fallen trees.

Father John Baker from the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea visited the estate, Friday, to bless the popular cats and the museum’s staff.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.