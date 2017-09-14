Key West residents return home to debris as rebuilding begins

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Many Big Pine Key residents returned home to debris, destruction and, for some, not much of a home at all.

In many neighborhoods within Big Pine Key, Hurricane Irma’s destructive path could be seen for mile — torn down homes and trees spread far and wide. Some houses were even picked up and tossed around by the strong winds.

“I can tell ya it’s like a bomb went off in there,” said resident Helena Myers, who struggled to hold back tears. “It’s hard for everybody coming back.”

Evacuees have begun trickling into Key West, with many arriving Wednesday to rubble. Residents said many areas were unrecognizable.

“You couldn’t tell there was a road there,” said a resident. “There’s so many places missing. I didn’t even know where I was at.”

There’s always the possibility those who did not leave Big Pine Key remain trapped or even worse, but residents are confident almost everyone evacuated.

As for the post-Irma plans, “They said that they were going to do recovery first with FEMA,” said a resident. “They’re going around and any doors or windows that look like they’re open, they’re hollering to see who’s there.”

Another resident added that she has “absolutely no idea” if her friends are OK.

Crews have begun showing up to help clear debris on the roadways, making recovery efforts easier. FEMA and the National Guard have set up stations on the side of U.S. 1, where people can get water and food.

“We have no water,” said a resident. “Well, I had some, but it’s about two bottles left.”

Some were frustrated, just like resident Amber Roelos who said earlier in the week after sleeping in her car for 54 hours, “I’m pregnant. I’m just sitting here,” she said. “I’m hot, I’m hungry, I’m tired.”

For Roelos, she eventually made it home to Cudjoe Key on Wednesday.

Many residents have become desperate for supplies and necessary living items. A nearby Winn-Dixie in the Keys had some waiting in line for quite some time.

“We’re waiting in line right now because we’re trying to get some water,” said a resident. “Some bread, eggs — anything we can get right now.”

The manager at this Winn-Dixie took shelter during Hurricane Irma inside the store and knows how important it is to service as many people as possible.

“Again, we’ve got volunteers on cash registers,” announced the manager to the crowd of residents waiting outside the store. “Volunteers throughout the store.”

While relief workers and volunteers continue to help rebuild the Keys, some residents remain thankful for one thing:

“We’re alive,” said resident Kim Hildebrandt. “It was scary. But we’re alive.”

