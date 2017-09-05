Key West residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – Residents and visitors in Key West are on the move, Tuesday evening, as many flee ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“I think everybody needs to leave. Pretty sure. We’re leaving at, like, 5 o’clock in the morning,” said one resident fueling up at a gas station.

The state lifted tolls on roadways, Tuesday, to help those escaping Irma.

Gas lines remained long as people fueled up their vehicles ahead of the storm.

“[Gas tank] was empty. I was initially going to stay; however, I have a home in Orlando that I need to protect as well. So I’m going to head North,” said another resident.

Residents who chose to stay hoped to leave their cars high up in a city parking garage, but they were turned away because first responders and city and county cars have first priority.

There will be a mandatory evacuation for tourists and residents in Monroe County, Wednesday night. There are no shelters in the county, and out-of-county shelters are pending.

About 5,000 personnel from the naval air station will also be evacuated because, according to emergency managers, the best course of action is to leave.

The Key West International Airport will also close Wednesday in preparation for the hurricane.

Monroe County schools are closed until further notice.

Hospitals will begin to evacuate patients, Wednesday.

Those evacuating the county can obtain a decal from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sub-stations. The decals will allow for a smoother process as people return to their homes once the hurricane passes.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.