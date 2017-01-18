Key West Police arrest man with over 800 grams of marijuana

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New photos have been released of a Key West drug bust.

The Florida Key’s Police Department released the photos of of more than 800 grams of marijuana that was confiscated, Wednesday.

Officers found the marijuana after pulling over a truck driver for swerving on the road. Police arrested 52-year-old Tony Morejon for possession of marijuana.

