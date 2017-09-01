Key West offers free buses to reduce car traffic, parking

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s southernmost city is offering a free bus service to help residents and visitors get around without using their cars.

The Duval Loop debuted Thursday and covers Key West’s downtown and Historic Seaport. Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, the hop-on, hop-off service features colorful buses with a route that includes 16 stops, so riders can get on and off near Key West attractions, hotels, museums, boutiques and eateries.

The Duval Loop is a project of the city’s Car-Free Key West campaign, which is designed to reduce traffic and parking challenges on island streets. The campaign also encourages healthier and more eco-friendly alternatives to driving, such as walking, bicycling and public transit.

