Key West International Airport to reopen Wednesday

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West International Airport has announced that they will resume commercial service Wednesday.

Officials said commercial flights will be on a limited schedule the first few days and recommend that travelers contact their airlines for specific information.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication that the airport maintenance employees have shown over the course of this trying time,” Monroe County Airports Director Donald DeGraw said in a press release. “We are excited to start commercial service and serve our valued customers.”

The airport has been closed for 12 days due to Hurricane Irma and the damage the storm caused.

