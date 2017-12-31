KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West couple was charged with selling shrimp illegally through social media.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the couple had made a Facebook post offering five pounds of shrimp for $40. A deputy came across the post and confirmed with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the couple did not have any commercial fishing licenses.

They were both issued citations.

