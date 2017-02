KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a sailboat fire in Key Largo.

The 80-foot boat caught fire and was burned through, Thursday morning.

No one was injured due to the fire, but the vessel was destroyed.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

