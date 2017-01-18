Key Largo firefighter takes first steps since nearly getting killed

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Key Largo firefighter took his first steps days after being hospitalized following an underground construction accident that nearly killed him.

Firefighter Leonardo Moreno took those steps at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Wednesday. On Monday, he collapsed from toxic methane gas exposure after he tried to save three men working underground.

Moreno was airlifted to Jackson. His brother, Yoel Moreno, said he is slowly improving.

On Wednesday, a video recorded on Snapchat showed Moreno taking his first steps since the accident.

Two of the three workers who were pulled from the trench died at the scene, near Mile Marker 106. The third employee has yet to be found and is presumed dead, police said.

