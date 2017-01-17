Key Largo firefighter remains in critical condition after construction incident

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key Largo firefighter remains in critical condition, Tuesday, after a construction mishap.

Firefighter Leonardo Moreno collapsed, Monday, from toxic fumes after he tried to save three men working underground.

Moreno was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 a.m., three workers went inside a drainage manhole on Long Key Road to investigate a newly paved road when they collapsed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victims as 34-year-old Elway Gray of Fort Lauderdale, 49-year-old Louis O’Keefe of Little Torch Key and 24-year-old Robert Wilson of Summerland Key.

Two of the three workers were pulled from the trench and confirmed dead at the scene, near Mile Marker 106, by authorities. The third employee has yet to be found and is presumably dead, police said.

