Key Largo firefighter recovering after collapsing from gas exposure

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key Largo firefighter recently hospitalized for gas exposure gave an update on his recovery, Thursday.

Volunteer firefighter Leonardo Moreno collapsed from toxic methane gas exposure, Monday, while trying to save three men in an underground construction accident. All three workers pulled from the trench died at the scene, near Mile Marker 106.

The accident nearly killed Moreno. In a video posted by his friend on Thursday, the firefighter said he is quickly recovering.

“I’m good, back to normal. Getting myself fixed up,” Moreno said. “Luckily I might be sent home [Friday]. I’m in good graces for tomorrow.”

Another video was posted on Wednesday of Moreno taking his first steps after being hospitalized.

