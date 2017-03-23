Worker rescued after Key Biscayne scaffold collapses

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami Fire Rescue’s technical rescue team has rescued a worker who was dangling from his harness after a scaffold collapsed in Key Biscayne.

The special response team from the City of Miami suited up in harnesses to rappel down to assess the situation in order to determine the best means for his rescue, and they strapped him up and rappelled down with the worker.

Once on the ground, he was put into a Key Biscayne Fire Rescue ambulance to be evaluated. He was later transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out further.

The incident first occurred at around 2:45 p.m., Thursday, at the Grand Bay Tower condominium, located at 430 Grand Bay Drive. He was on the ground just under an hour later.

Maggie Castro of the Miami-Dade Technical Response Department spoke via phone to explain how these kinds of rescues unfold. “It appears they’re going to send someone over the edge, lower them to the patient and assess the patient and his harness,” she said. “They have secured the victim with a secondary line in case his line gives way. Now, the technician is going to be lowered down to the patient.”

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue initially responded to reports of a person hanging from the 12th floor as a result of the scaffold’s collapse, about where the scaffold collapsed on one side after some a the equipment’s motor malfunctioned in some way.

The worker was hanging all the way down to the ninth floor and had one foot on a windowsill as rescuers spoke to him from an adjacent balcony. A Key Biscayne Fire rescuer held on to a rope that was initially used to attach to the victim before the rescuers came down to him.

A City of Miami Fire rescuer then later rappelled down to the patient to attach a second line, adding to the security to the harness and that first line that was initially attached to him.

Multiple fire rescue agencies from around Miami-Dade assisted in this rescue effort.

