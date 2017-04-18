Kent Jones performs at Plantation school prior to FSA testing

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students had a moment to relax with a private concert before taking the state assessments test.

Hip-hop artist Kent Jones performed for hundreds of students at Imagine Charter School in Plantation.

The students have been preparing for the upcoming FSA test and teachers and staff hope this concert will help motivate, as well as make students relax before taking the test.

“We start testing season after spring break and students feel stressed out,” said principal Ethiel Calvo, “and we thought let’s do something fun.”

The kids had a chance to sing as well and even bust some moves during the performance.

Kent Jones made their day when he took a selfie with a student’s phone.

