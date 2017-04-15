SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An “egg-cellent” event celebrating Easter weekend drew thousands of people to a South Florida church, Saturday afternoon.

Participants of all ages gathered at the Calvary Church in Kendall for its first helicopter egg drop. 7News cameras captured a yellow chopper hovering above the house of worship as it dropped 10,000 eggs for the eager egg hunters.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Alex Sagot, said it was all for the community. “We really love Miami. We love our city,” he said. “Any way that we can be the hands and feet of Jesus and show Him the love that we got, we’re here, here to serve the community in any way.”

A special guest also in attendance was the Easter bunny, seen hopping by to spread the holiday spirit.

