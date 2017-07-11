Kendall Boys and Girls Club receives refurbished baseball field

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A ceremony was held, Tuesday, after the Kendall Boys and Girls Club’s baseball field was refurbished.

The ceremony, held at 9475 N. Kendall Drive, unveiled the new field, overhauled by Scotts Lawn Care.

Children from the Kendall Boys and Girls Club will now be able to have a field with a new HVAC system, new flooring and lighting and recoating on the exterior roof. The field was also expanded.

“Yeah, it means the world to me,” said former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. “Look, there’s no surprise that I came to the Boys and Girls Club when I was a 9-year-old boy. My mother had me work two jobs. It was an incredible tool for me. It kept me away from the streets, it kept me focused. Not only did it give me a place to do homework after school, but it also taught me the high level of competition at an early age.”

Joining Rodriguez at the ceremony were members of Major League Baseball and the Miami Marlins, including Giancarlo Stanton, MLB Hall of Famer Andrew Dawson and former Marlins champion and skipper Jack McKeon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.