Kayaker narrowly avoids boat strike off Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for a kayaker who said he was nearly struck by a boat off the coast of Dania Beach, Saturday morning.

Ricardo Palmero said he was fishing when a boat sped right by him. His GoPro camera captured the moment the vessel zoomed by — thankfully only splashing the kayaker with some waves.

Palmero said he made noise to warn the boater to no avail. “I got an air horn that I have, I start making noises, trying to get the guy’s attention, but I guess he didn’t see me, or he didn’t even care about myself,” he said.

Palmero says the boater stopped briefly but didn’t apologize for the incident. He plans to file a report with the authorities.

