Juvenile goes missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 12-year-old Sterline Delisca has been missing since Tuesday, and was last seen at around 5:30 p.m.

Delisca is a black female standing at 5 feet 7 inches, weighing about 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black skirt with orange stripes and white sandals.

If you have any information on Delisca’s whereabouts, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective Coleman at 305-474-1542.

