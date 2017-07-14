Jury finds Miramar man guilty of killing missing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury has found a Miramar man guilty of second-degree murder in the alleged death of his wife who disappeared more than five years ago.

Closing arguments were made, Thursday, in the case of Cid Torrez, who was convicted in the murder of 38-year-old Vilet Torrez, who went missing in March 2012.

The jury deliberated for part of the day Thursday and finished Friday morning, returning their verdict at around 1 p.m.

Through the course of the trial, the courtroom saw testimony from family members, including the couple’s daughter, who said she heard screaming in the house, on the night Vilet went missing, and that she heard her father yelling “Wake up!” to the mother.

Prosecutors said this testimony, along with other details, was enough to charge Torrez with the murder.

However, Vilet’s body was never found.

