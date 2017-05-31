Jupiter police release pictures of Tiger Woods’ damaged car

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – Jupiter police have released new pictures, Wednesday, of the car Tiger Woods was driving when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said Woods was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car on Military Trail, in Jupiter, early Monday morning. The car’s break lights and blinker were on, and according to Jupiter police, Woods was in no condition to drive.

Woods’ black Mercedes S-65 had severe damage to the front driver’s side tire. The pictures also showed damage to the car’s front and rear bumpers.

Both front tires, according to the police report, were flat.

The car is worth more than $200,000 on better days.

According to the police report, Woods had slow and slurred speech and didn’t know where he was or how far he was from home.

Woods had trouble with the field sobriety test, as he couldn’t balance very well, but he wasn’t drunk. He blew a .000 on the breathalizer test.

Woods admitted to police officers on the scene that he had taken Vicodin along with other prescription medication.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Woods in a statement Monday evening. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.”

Woods was cited with driving under the influence and improper parking because his car was found on the roadway.

He will appear before a judge in July.

The state attorney’s office has 30 to 45 days to file their official charges.

