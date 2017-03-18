Junior supermodels take over runway at pediatric cancer fundraiser

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an evening of fashion and fun for a special group of children who rocked the runway for a good cause, Saturday.

Forget Paris, Milan or New York. The real high couture stars lit up the runway at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale-Plantation Hotel.

The models walking the first Fort Lauderdale Fashion Funds the Cure show are a different kind of supermodel. They are all fighting cancer.

When asked whether she’s excited about walking the runway, pint-sized model Jasmin said “yeah,” as her face lit up.

“The fashion show allows us to display the strength and courage of these little children, who are currently battling in hospitals here in South Florida,” said Ricky Huff, who organized the event..

The show paid tribute to Theo Huff, who succumbed to alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. His family organized the show as a way to remember him and to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

“One of the biggest things — we know, because our son had cancer — is making the kids feel normal,” said Ricky Huff. “They go through so much being in the hospital, receiving chemo treatments, having surgeries, being out of school away from their friends, so any opportunity we can have to give them a normal childhood and have normal activities and be supported, we are absolutely interested in doing.”

One look at the crowd and the models at the Renaissance, and it’s clear the event was a success in more ways than one. “It’s a nice thing that they do for the kids and for the parents,” said Maria Rodriguez, Jasmin’s mother. “It really helps to motivate the kids and other parents to get involved in this type of event.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

