Jungle Island remains closed after Irma, brings wildlife to students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations teamed up to give a wild lesson to elementary school students in Miami, Tuesday.

Jungle Island has remained closed due to damage from Hurricane Irma, so they have partnered with the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club to bring the animals to the students.

Hundreds of students interacted with wildlife at Frederick Douglas Elementary as part of Jungle Island’s “Our Animals Miss You” initiative.

