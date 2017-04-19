Judge sides with Airbnb in legal dispute with city of Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A judge is siding with the home-sharing platform Airbnb in its legal dispute with the city of Miami by issuing a preliminary ruling against the city’s ban.

Airbnb said in a news release that a Miami-Dade judge’s temporary restraining order Wednesday prevents the city from enforcing the short-term rental ban in residential neighborhoods. The decision says that the city is pre-empted by state law.

The order also says the city can’t force people to provide names and addressed when speaking at Miami City Commission meetings on the home-sharing issue.

Some Airbnb hosts felt threatened after speaking at a March 23 hearing.

At that meeting, commissioners voted to reaffirm zoning regulations prohibiting short-term rentals of single-family homes in Miami’s residential areas.

Airbnb says about 3,000 Miami homeowners use its platform.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.