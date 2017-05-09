Judge rules in favor of Spirit Airlines after pilot strike

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ruled in favor of Spirit Airlines after multiple flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The situation began after Spirit pilots went on strike in regards to negotiations on their contract. Spirit filed a lawsuit against the Pilots Association. However, Tuesday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order and set a hearing for a preliminary injunction.

In other words, the judge ruled in favor of the airline and told the pilots to get back to work.

Spirit said the pilots’ actions has led to the cancelation of about 300 flights since the beginning of May, affecting the travel plans of 20,000 passengers.

However, the pilots association alleges that they have done nothing wrong.

Nine flights were canceled each on Sunday and Monday and six flights were canceled Tuesday at FLL, causing a massive uproar ending in the arrests of three passengers.

