Judge hears closing arguments in case of Miramar man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Closing arguments were made, Thursday, in the case of a Miramar man accused of killing his wife.

The case goes back to March 2012, when 38-year-old Vilet Torrez went missing. Now, her estranged husband, 42-year-old Cid Torrez is on trial for her murder.

Through the course of the trial, the courtroom saw testimony from family members, including the couple’s daughter.

The daughter testified that on the night Vilet went missing, she heard screaming in the house and that she heard her father yelling “Wake up!” to the mother. Prosecutors said this testimony, along with other details, was enough to charge Torrez with the murder.

However, Vilet’s body has never been found.

In return, the defense said Vilet is simply missing, and Cid is an innocent man.

As of noon, the defense had just begun closing arguments, but the prosecution had already spoken their piece.

“[Cid] Torrez was jealous, possessive, manipulative, selfish and has an ego that doesn’t even fit in this courthouse,” said Prosecutor Lanie Bandell. “What he did is, he took Vilet Patricia Torrez, the mother of three young children, took her life, because from his own words, if he ‘couldn’t have her, no one else will.'”

7News will sum up the closing argument from the defense at 4 p.m.

