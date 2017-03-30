Judge halts construction of $110 million water park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has halted the construction of a multi-million dollar water park in Fort Lauderdale.

The deal to build the $110 million water park and athletic fields next to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is now in jeopardy after a deal between the City of Fort Lauderdale and the developer was ruled invalid.

The judge citing the city failed to offer a required competitive bidding process for the other companies interested in the 64-acre property.

The mayor responded with a statement which read, “It is a disappointing ruling for the city and, in particular, for the many families in our community who have been eagerly awaiting a world-class water park along with much-needed athletic fields for our youth sports and recreational programs.”

The mayor also said they will evaluate all other options before deciding on their next course of action.

