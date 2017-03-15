Judge fires attorney whose pants caught fire while defending arson case

MIAMI (WSVN) - One week after a Miami defense attorney’s pants caught fire during a closing argument, the State Attorney’s Office is now investigating whether it was intentional.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, defense attorney Stephen Gutierrez could be held in contempt of court after his pant pocket caught fire during a closing argument in an arson case.

Gutierrez said a faulty e-cigarette battery was to blame for the scare and it was not planned.

However, a judge is now questioning whether the fire was intentional, since Gutierrez was in the middle of defending Claudy Charles, a man who was accused, and later convicted, of arson for torching his car.

Gutierrez argued Charles accidentally caused the vehicle to go up in flames.

Due to the bizarre fire in court by his own attorney, Charles’ case and conviction is being reviewed.

A judge has also ordered that a new attorney should represent Charles.

