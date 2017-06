NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Johnson & Wales University plans to lay off workers because of a decline in enrollment.

The school said about 72 positions will be cut, but no faculty positions will be eliminated.

The university has campuses in North Miami, Providence, Denver and Charlotte.

