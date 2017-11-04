FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a family affair at the Museum of Science and Discovery this weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale venue hosted the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Kids Love and Family Expo, Saturday.

Younger participants got to partake in over 75 exhibits and activities. Their parents were also treated to some fun, with services to make their busy lives healthier and easier.

Space Presentation with REAL astronaut Greg Chamitoff at @JDCHospital Kids Love and Family Expo #KLFE17 pic.twitter.com/tjyeQcO40P — AutoNation® IMAX® (@IMAXSOFL) November 4, 2017

This was the event’s fifth year.

