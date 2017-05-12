Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital throws prom for patients

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital put on a prom for a group of their young patients who are fighting cancer.

It was a night to remember for a group of students, ages 12 to 19, who are fighting the battle of their lives. Many of them couldn’t make it to prom, so Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital brought the dance floor to them.

Before the night got started on Friday, everyone had to get ready with hair and makeup.

“I gotta do my makeup, as you can see,” said one patient. “Then I’ll put my dress on and I’ll be ready to go. It’ll be really cool.”

Lucky for her — students from the beauty school at Aveda Institute came to the hospital ahead of time and volunteered to make these girls look like stars.

“It’s priceless. You can’t get paid a certain dollar amount for what it is that they’re doing,” said another patient. “It’s a talent that they have inside them that they can give back.”

While getting dolled up, they looked forward to the night of fun. “Dancing with my friends, just having a good time,” said one attendee. “I’m very much looking forward to being surrounded by a bunch of amazing and inspiring people who are all there to have a good time.”

After everyone was dressed, it was time for the red carpet treatment at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale for the big dance.

7News reporter Ann Kiel was on hand to find out who everyone was wearing.

Once inside, they got to laugh, dance, sing and enjoy each other’s company — away from hospital beds and equipment.

“These teens, they are in the hospital, they’re going through chemotherapy, radiation, you name it,” said one of the prom’s organizers. “They’re here sometimes for months on end, so things like this really mean the most to them, and mean the most to their families.”

For so many who attended, this was a prom to remember.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.