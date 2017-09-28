Joe DiMaggio Children’s hospital opens new ‘Fitness Zone’

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida children’s hospital is celebrating its anniversary by inviting the community into its new Fitness Zone.

Memorial Healthcare System celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by turning an area of Vista View Park in Davie into an exercise extravaganza.

Participants can hang on the monkey bars, sweat it out with some kickboxing and get their midsection toned on an ab machine.

“We have always wanted to be a part of the community. That’s been one of the biggest goals of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, that we are in the fabric of this community, and so we want to promote health and healthy living,” said Memorial Healthcare Senior Vice President Nina Beauchesne.

The free Fitness Zone is a collaboration with Broward County Parks and Recreation.

