JM Family, McDougle Family, Kaboom build playground in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new playground has been built in Broward County thanks to several local organizations.

The JM Family, the McDougle Family and Kaboom came together with over 200 volunteers to build the playground.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity to get our volunteers and our company and their children to do something where you start from a blank sheet, and you’ll end up with a finished playground for all the local kids,” said Colin Brown, president and CEO of JM Family Enterprises.

The playground took just one day to build and is located at 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive.

