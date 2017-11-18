POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A renowned car company based out of South Florida kicked off its first Habitat for Humanity build of the season in Pompano Beach, Saturday.

For more than a decade, JM Family Enterprises and the nonprofit organization have partnered to build safe and affordable shelters for families in need.

“Yeah, you know, JM Family gives back to the community. We support children and families, and this is really what we’re all about,” said Brent Burns, president of JM Family Enterprises. “We don’t just want it to be [about] giving our money. We want to give our time and our talent, too.”

Future homeowner Karnese Wring expressed her gratitude to those helping her dream become a reality. “Today is good. It’s a beautiful day,” she said. “We’re out here. We’re building my home.”

This year’s partnership is providing four homes to Pompano Beach residents.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.