Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah in South Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Jews celebrated the beginning of a new year for Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah festivities began at sundown and they last for two nights.

Services were held Wednesday night at temples across South Florida, including in Plantation.

The festivities were filled with traditional prayers along with a temple band, singers and symbolic foods like apples dipped in honey.

