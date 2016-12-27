Jewelry thief poses as customer, flees Oakland Park store with goods

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A shoplifter was caught on camera trying on pricey pieces before running out of the Oakland Park store.

The store’s surveillance video was recording when the man was trying on jewelry, back in October. According to police, after the man tried on the jewelry, he ran out of the store without paying.

The robbery occurred at an Oakland Park flea market, near Northwest 31st Avenue.

Police continue to search for the shoplifter. If you have any information about the crook, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

