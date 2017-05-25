Jewelry store robber sentenced to 12 years in prison

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man was convicted of robbing a jewelry store at gunpoint and sentenced to 12 years in prison, Thursday.

In 2016, the robber, 29-year-old Jessie Wooden, and an accomplice tied people up at the Seybold building in Downtown Miami.

The duo stole about 35 watches and more than $250,000 in cash.

Wooden was later identified from surveillance videos.

